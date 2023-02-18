Urvashi Rautela is one of the prettiest and most admired actresses and performing aristes that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a phenomenal and sensational job in the true sense of the term and well, with every passing year, she’s seen getting only bigger and better in her work of art and craft. Her movies have been helping her cement her niche in the entertainment space with perfection in all these years and not just that ladies and gentlemen, she’s hitting a new level of success and stardom with her social media content and posts as well ladies and gentlemen. Her vogue game is lit and well, that’s what we really admire the most about her, don’t we?

So, to tell you all a little bit about Urvashi Rautela and the latest content that we see from her end, what’s the latest that we see ladies and gentlemen? Well, right now, Urvashi was seen mentioning and talking about Rishabh Pant once again when asked about the same at the airport. In a sweet yet indirect manner, Urvashi spoke about the same and also simultaneously extended her prayers for him. Well, do you want to check out the video that’s now going viral everywhere? See below folks –

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has interesting work planned for the year 2023 and we are all certainly looking forward.