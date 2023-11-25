Riteish Deshmukh Shares Cute Photo With Son Riaan, Wishes Birthday With A Heartfelt Note

One of the powerhouses of talent, Riteish Deshmukh, never ceases to impress with his stints in acting. His dedicated work has garnered him massive love. However, not only that but his personality in real life is also loved by the audience. He is quite active on social media and often treats his fans with stunning photos and fun-filled videos with his wife and kids. However, today, the actor dropped a cute photo of his little son Riaan wishing for his Birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish

On Saturday evening, Riteish shared a cute photo of himself with his little son Riaan. In the image, Riteish holds his little Riaan in his arms and looks at him, admiring him. He wore a maroon t-shirt paired with a matching zipper. At the same time, Riaan wore a white nylon t-shirt with matching pants. This adorable photo is a treat for fans; we love their bond.

However, sharing this adorable moment, Riteish Deshmukh wished his son for his Birthday. Also, he expressed his love for him with the long caption, “Every passing year you are outgrowing my arms, but I still hold on to every bit of you till I can. Am extremely proud of the little man you are growing up to be. Love itself isn’t enough to describe how much I love you. Happy Birthday my darling Riaan… Baba loves you very very much.”

