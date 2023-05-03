ADVERTISEMENT
ROFL: When Nora Fatehi made Salman Khan do 'Haye Garmi' step in public

Check out how Nora Fatehi made Salman Khan dance to her very popular song called 'Haye Garmi' on the sets of a very famous reality show and how Salman Khan danced to the tunes

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 17:36:37
Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have truly been proud of her incredible journey and for real. While she has been actively working in the Hindi film industry for many years, things changed drastically for her and for the better after her grand appearance in 2018 movie where she played did a terrific job. Ever since then, Nora Fatehi has been killing it with perfection in every project that she’s been a part of and we have truly loved her journey and how.

Check out this viral video of Nora Fatehi and Salman Khan where they both performed to Haye Garmi song:

The thing with Nora Fatehi is that come what may, be it whoever around her, she always manages to keep the entertainment quotient alive and do her best. She’s never really intimidated by anyone’s personality and well, that’s why, even around the busiest and biggest superstars, she can hold her ground and keep the entertainment factor alive. Well, that’s exactly why, when she met Salman Khan, she didn’t have much of an issue to get his dancing shoes on and make him perform along with her to the popular ‘Haye Garmi’ song. Want to check out how Salman Khan performed the iconic step? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to rate the entertainment quotient in this video, how much will you rate her and how? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

