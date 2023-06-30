ADVERTISEMENT
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha

Saie Tamhankar is a famous Marathi actress who loves to keep herself in the headlines. The diva is now congratulating Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 21:10:33
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in theatres on Thursday, 29th June. The film features top stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as the lead pair. The duo has already won hearts with their chemistry in the sequel Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with their light-hearted horror comedy. After its release, the film received a decent and good response from the critics and audience. Marathi actress Saie Tamhankar congratulates the filmmaker for the success and sound world. Let’s check it out.

Saie Tamhankar took to her Instagram and shared a poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha with a congratulatory wish to the director of the film Sameer Vidwans. In the text, she wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations on your smashing debuet in Bollywood Samya @sameervidwans Plz go and watch this beautiful love story in cinemas near you!”

Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha 822377

The actress also tagged all the stars and people who were involved in the making of the film. On the other hand, the film made a good start at the box with 9.25 crores on the first day. And the film will get a boost on the weekends. Saie Tamhankar has also worked in Hindi films. Her performance in Mimi gathered her several accolades. She is famous for performing in Marathi films like Hunter, Duniyadari, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, etc.

Share your thoughts on Satyaprem Ki Katha in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

