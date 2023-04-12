Salman Khan‘s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch had many exciting moments. And Bhaijaan’s advice to the aspiring actress Shehnaaz Gill is going viral online. Shehnaaz Gill shares a great bond with Salman Khan, who has supported her career since she appeared in Bigg Boss season 13.

The auditorium was full of the fantastic cast of the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also, Salman Khan answered all the questions from the media in a polite and friendly manner. When Shehnaaz was interacting with the media and talked about her past experiences in the industry, Salman Khan interrupted and advised her in a ‘solid tone’ to “Move on”. However, this received mixed reactions from the netizens. Read below to know the scoop-

Shehnaaz Gill’s Experience Working With Salman Khan

Shehnaaz shared her experience working with Salman Khan, saying, “I used to feel nervous, but ultimately I love myself. Pehla yahi hota hai na ki apne aap ko pyaar karo phir Salman sir and all ko (laughs). I am just happy to have worked with Salman. I remember one of the first music videos where I got rejected. I cried so much my mom said ek din tu Salman ke saath kaam karegi. So, here I am.”

Netizens Reaction

Salman Khan’s suggestion confused the users. Some thought he asked Shehnaaz to move on from late Siddharth Shukla, while others thought he hinted towards career growth. A user wrote, ” I don’t understand why someone has to say all these things publicly. Move on karna hai karo, na karna na karo. Just don’t say something that triggers memories of Siddharth, that’s all.” The other wrote, “SK meant to move on from small screen to big screen 💯 for #shehnaazgill Media and People can misconstrue as they want but this is the ultimate truth.”

