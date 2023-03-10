Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one superstar who truly needs no introduction. The man has been ruling hearts of the masses right from the very beginning of his career in the entertainment industry and well, he’s a man of the masses and a genuine superstar in the true sense of the term. His swag game is quite literally lit and well, that’s why, come what may, any and every update from his end manages to get all his fans and lovers excited in the true sense of the term. Salman Khan is someone who’s a people’s person in the literal sense of the term and that’s why, once he becomes close to someone, he ensures that he maintains that level of bonding and affection for that person right till the very end. Well, one such person was the legendary actor-director Satish Kaushik. He had directed Salman in his movie ‘Tere Naam’ and well, the movie did wonders.

Yesterday marked a really sad and emotional day for all fans and die-hard admirers of Satish Kaushik as the actor breathed his last. He reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest while traveling and as per reports in the media, he was only 66 when he breathed his last. Ever since his demise, the entire industry has been sharing emotional posts to mourn his loss. Well, even Salman Khan did the same and well, the post is making all his fans extremely emotional. Well, do you all want to check out the post ladies and gentlemen? See below –

