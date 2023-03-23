Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with her upcoming movie Gaslight. The movie is going stream on Hotstar. The actress has been busy promoting the movie of late. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. Sara portrays as Meesha in the movie, who belongs from a royal background. However, Meesha, is a young girl who uses wheel chair. Looking at the all glimpses that’s been rolling on the internet, we can say we are all set to witness Sara in a new light.

Keeping that apart, Sara Ali Khan is currently giving us goals with her back-to-back fashion decks on her social media handle. The diva of late took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures on her gram. We can see her wearing a beautiful rani pink golden embroidered lehenga choli. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows and dewy eyes. The diva rounded it off with pink nude lips. For accessories, she amped it up with beautiful heavily beaded neckpiece.

Sharing the pictures, she dropped pink rose emojis in the caption. Soon after she shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans came in all gushing with love and praise for the actress for her style in the outfit.

Earlier talking about her character Meesha, the actress told, “I think Meesha is a character that isn’t surrounded with love. That’s the first thing about me. I am deeply loved by my mother, father, brother. I don’t have trust issues because I don’t feel lonely. I am very expressive, whether it’s physically or verbally. Whatever is on my mind, you will get to know. Meesha is not like that. She is much more contained. So, it was a very different film and a totally different character to me.” As quoted by DNA.