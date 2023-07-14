ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan is the sunkissed white swan in chikankari salwar suit, see pics

sara Ali Khan gets all set to reign as the sun-kissed white swan, rocking a fabulous chikankari salwar suit that has everyone swooning! Scroll below to check on the look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 07:05:29
Sara Ali Khan gets all set to reign as the sun-kissed white swan, rocking a fabulous chikankari salwar suit that has everyone swooning! The talented actress took to her Instagram handle to bless us with a set of stunning pictures that showcase her flawless style. In these snapshots, Sara transforms into the epitome of elegance and charm, leaving us all in awe.

Decked out in the fashionable salwar suit, Sara’s long wavy hair flows like a cascade of perfection, adding a touch of allure to her overall look. But that’s not all! She takes her style game up a notch with a pair of stylish black sunglasses that scream chic. As if that wasn’t enough, she accessorizes with long earrings and a bracelet, completing the ensemble with a dash of glam.

Have a look-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuoGiEzof0K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkSara Ali Khan is a true fashion maven, and her sun-kissed white swan avatar in the chikankari salwar suit proves just that. With her infectious smile and impeccable fashion choices, she effortlessly steals the show and leaves us all wanting more. Get ready to be inspired by Sara’s fabulous style as she continues to rule the fashion scene with her flawless looks and irresistible charm!

Sara’s work front

The actress has recently earned immense love for her amazing work in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She starred alongside Vicky Kaushal in the movie. While the movie continues to earn love from the audience, Sara is now geared up for more exciting projects in the pipeline.

