Sara Ali Khan Looks ‘Hot Mess’ In Black Sheer Dress, See Photos

Sara Ali Khan takes the fashion world by storm with her latest glam. Know for her exquisite taste in fashion; the diva makes a statement fashion moment in a black sheer dress that screams attention. Her charm and charisma in the outfit are such that we still can’t stop gushing. Let’s have a closer look below.

Sara Ali Khan’s Hot Look

So stunning! Sara Ali Khan makes an impressive move with her stunning black look. The actress dons a sheer black dress from the fashion designer Tanya Ghavri. The one-shoulder pattern with the satin fabric shine accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The sheer dress embellished with exquisite threadwork looks attractive. At the same time, the mini dress, followed by long trail details, gives her queen vibes. And the ruffle pattern around the curves looks stylish. In the mini dress, the diva shows her toned legs, increasing the hotness bar.

Sara Ali Khan’s attention to detail creates a stand-out fashion moment in the black outfit. She adorns her look with the diamond stud earrings. Her messy ponytail with the flying flicks looks attractive. In contrast, her bold black eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. With the dewy makeup and glossy lip, she adds an extra dose of glamour. The shiny black shoes uplift her glam.

