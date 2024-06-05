Sara Ali Khan Ups Fashion Game In Glittery Co-ord Set With Shrug

Sara Ali Khan, the queen of Bollywood, never ceases to impress with her fashion choices. Known for her sense of style, the diva often makes headlines for her unique choice of ensemble, whether redefining vintage glam or creating a new contemporary trend. Recently, she broke old rules, wearing a white coordinated set, which she paired with an attractive shrug.

Sara Ali Khan’s Glittery Co-ord Set Look

Redefining the co-ord set trend, the Murder Mubarak actress wears a glittery white co-ord set. The round-neck crop top paired with matching high-waisted bottom complements her appearance. However, it was her sequined shrug that caught our attention, with its intricate designs made with red sequins. With this masterpiece, she added a glamour quotient to her appearance.

But wait, that’s not all! Sara continues to impress as she ups her glam with her striking makeup and accessories. The diva ditched accessories, keeping her look simple and subtle. In contrast, the bold winged eyeliner accentuates the beauty of her eyes. With the rosy cheeks and bold glossy maroon lips and open hairstyle, she channeled the diva inside her in front of the camera. In the striking moments, the actress left us in awe of the beauty in her glittery avatar.

The Gaslight actress spreads her charm with her edgy appearance and striking poses. Her grandeur in this ensemble made us her fan.