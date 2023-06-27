ADVERTISEMENT
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani open their hearts for audience

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s promotion for their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha is winning hearts. Scroll below check on the beautiful video, as the onscreen duo welcomes their fans in an innovative way

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 05:43:18
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the dynamic on-screen couple of the upcoming love story “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” kicked off the film’s advance booking with a bang. The duo made a special appearance at Citi Mall in Andheri, where the atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation. Kartik later treated his fans with a glimpse of the event by sharing a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, a grand stage adorned with a big, beautiful heart, complete with a door, caught everyone’s attention.

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara’s adorable welcoming gesture to fans

Kartik and Kiara appeared on the stage, symbolically opening the doors to their hearts and warmly welcoming fans into their world. The captivating gesture signified their deep connection with the audience and the film’s theme of love. Kartik, in his post, expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s release by announcing that advance booking was officially open. He also provided a link in his bio for fans to secure their tickets in advance. With just three days to go until the film hits the screens, Kartik eagerly invited his followers to join him and Kiara on their love-filled journey in “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” The anticipation among fans is undoubtedly soaring, as they eagerly await the film’s release on the 29th of June.

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “Chemistry is chemistryfying for real! ALL THE BEST YOU”

Another wrote, “All the best kartik for spkk🫶🏻 we know you are gonna rock it!!❤️
Our prayers and blessings are always with you.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

