Saurav Chakrabarti talks about his Telugu release Agent, directed by Surender Reddy

Saurav Chakravarti is happy to be part of the Telugu release Agent.

Actor Saurav Chakrabarti who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in Amazon Prime’s Farzi, is happy to be associated with the ace director Surender Reddy again for the new release Telugu film, Agent. The spy action thriller film has Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty in the main cast.

Says Saurav, “I have earlier associated with Surender Reddy Sir for the film Dhruva. Dhruva was a big role and opportunity for me. And I was excited when I was hand-picked for this role in Agent by Suri Sir himself. It was great working with him again.”

It was a dream come true moment for Saurav as he worked with legends Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in the film. “Akhil Sir was very sweet and extremely down to earth. It was a great honour to share screen space with Mammootty garu. In fact, it was a big fan moment for me when he obliged when I requested to click a photograph with him.”

Saurav plays a villain in the film and has worked hard to bring out the best in his character. “It was an overall nice experience working for Agent. I would love to grow my skills as a performer by working with many such thespians in my upcoming projects.”

Best of luck, Saurav!!