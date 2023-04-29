ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Saurav Chakrabarti talks about his Telugu release Agent, directed by Surender Reddy

Saurav Chakravarti is happy to be part of the Telugu release Agent.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Apr,2023 16:00:45
Saurav Chakrabarti talks about his Telugu release Agent, directed by Surender Reddy

Actor Saurav Chakrabarti who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in Amazon Prime’s Farzi, is happy to be associated with the ace director Surender Reddy again for the new release Telugu film, Agent. The spy action thriller film has Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty in the main cast.

Says Saurav, “I have earlier associated with Surender Reddy Sir for the film Dhruva. Dhruva was a big role and opportunity for me. And I was excited when I was hand-picked for this role in Agent by Suri Sir himself. It was great working with him again.”

It was a dream come true moment for Saurav as he worked with legends Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in the film. “Akhil Sir was very sweet and extremely down to earth. It was a great honour to share screen space with Mammootty garu. In fact, it was a big fan moment for me when he obliged when I requested to click a photograph with him.”

Saurav plays a villain in the film and has worked hard to bring out the best in his character. “It was an overall nice experience working for Agent. I would love to grow my skills as a performer by working with many such thespians in my upcoming projects.”

Best of luck, Saurav!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Khushboo Moharkar bags Shemaroo Umang show Shravani
Exclusive: Khushboo Moharkar bags Shemaroo Umang show Shravani
I love to dance to semi-classical Bollywood songs: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
I love to dance to semi-classical Bollywood songs: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
Exclusive: Amit Raghuvanshi bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Amit Raghuvanshi bags Dangal's next
‘Bharatanatyam’ has taught me discipline and grace: Kumkum Bhagya actress Tina Philip
‘Bharatanatyam’ has taught me discipline and grace: Kumkum Bhagya actress Tina Philip
Exclusive: Nibeditaa Paal to enter Colors' Bekaboo
Exclusive: Nibeditaa Paal to enter Colors' Bekaboo
I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar
I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here
Munmun Dutta is unwell, shares major health update
Munmun Dutta is unwell, shares major health update
What Keeps Shraddha Kapoor Glowing All The Time
What Keeps Shraddha Kapoor Glowing All The Time
Palak Tiwari stuns in silver metallic gown and emerald necklace set, fans are lovestruck
Palak Tiwari stuns in silver metallic gown and emerald necklace set, fans are lovestruck
Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Can a mother's love triumph over materialistic attractions?
Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Can a mother's love triumph over materialistic attractions?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 Whopping Collection On First Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 Whopping Collection On First Day
Read Latest News