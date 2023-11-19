Sequin, sass and saree! Diana Penty steals the show in black six yard

Diana Penty turns up the heat, embodying hotness personified in a stunning black sequinned sheer saree that steals the spotlight. The saree boasts an intricate abstract print, adding a touch of allure to the ensemble. However, what truly crowns this look is the classic see-through shirt blouse adorned with heavy sequins, elegantly paired with a stylish off-shoulder black tube top, creating a head-turning fusion of contemporary and traditional elements.

The fashion extravaganza continues with Diana’s choice of a mid-parted sleek pulled hairbun, the epitome of chic sophistication. Complementing this hairstyle are sleek eyebrows, dewy divine winged eyes, and bold red lips, creating a perfect symphony of glamour. To elevate the elegance, Diana adorns a pair of gorgeous diamond ear studs, adding a subtle yet sparkling touch to the overall ensemble.

Diana Penty herself can’t get enough of this stunning @abrahamandthakore saree, playfully mentioning it comes with a tie! The fashion credits go to the talented team, with jewelry by @sheraani, glam by @Shraddhamishra8, and styling by @namitaalexander. The visual feast captured by photographer @vidhigodha completes this fashion journey showcased at #ElleList2023 last night. Diana Penty once again proves that she’s not just following trends; she’s setting them ablaze with her bold and glamorous choices.