Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures showcasing her gorgeous look in a beautiful floral embellished lace work adorn. She picked the look up for Selfiee’s special screening, and undoubtedly slew in it. The actress shared the pictures that her dear co-stars from the movie clicked for her, and called it a ‘team effort’.

For makeup, Diana decked it up with smokey dewy eye makeup look. For lips, she picked up pink lip shade and left her hair straight open. The actress shared two pictures, in one showcasing her extravagant adorn on a full-length, that shows a backless bodice, and then she shared a stunning head shot in the next.

Sharing the pictures, Diana Penty wrote, “When your OOTN is photographed by @akshaykumar and @nushrrattbharuccha ☺❤ #TeamEffort”

Here take a look-

However, even though with the amazing reviews that Selfiee has earned since its release, the movie doesn’t look like it shall stand in the box office for long. According to reports, the film made a disastrous opening with Rs 2.5 crore, which is repeatedly his worst opening in the last decade. The movie stars, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Diana Penty has earlier worked in the movie Cocktail. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani and Randeep Hooda. Other than that, Diana is one of the celebrated super models in the town and has time and again been the inspiration for the youth for her stunning fashion showdown, just like this one!