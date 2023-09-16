Movies | Celebrities

Shake your Autumn wardrobe with leather pantsuits like Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Leather pantsuits are the epitome of edgy elegance. Whether you're channelling Kareena's classy vibe or Rashmika's contemporary charm, leather pantsuits are here to help you slay the fashion game.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Sep,2023 07:45:48
It’s time to shake up your autumn wardrobe, and guess who’s here to give you some major fashion inspiration? None other than the Bollywood divas, Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who’ve recently flaunted some seriously jaw-dropping leather pantsuits. These ladies are on a mission to prove that leather isn’t just for bikers; it’s the ultimate choice for a stylish fall look!

First up, we have the forever fabulous Kareena Kapoor, who’s been setting style standards since her iconic ‘Poo’ days. Kareena’s recent photoshoot is nothing short of a style revelation. She’s rocking a plunging neck white bralette that screams sophistication. But wait, there’s more! She throws on a sleek black leather jacket, paired with sharp black trousers. To amp up the glam, she goes all-in with bold smokey eyes, a wavy hairdo, and oh-so-perfect nude lips. Talk about a style icon who never misses a beat!

And then, there’s the effervescent Rashmika Mandanna, who’s capturing the hearts of Gen Z with her impeccable fashion choices. Rashmika’s leather game is on point with her grand black pantsuit that exudes confidence and charisma. She seals the deal with strappy black heels, pink-tinted lips, and those luscious wavy locks. It’s a look that’s daring, yet undeniably chic.

Leather pantsuits are the epitome of edgy elegance. They’ve transcended their rebellious biker roots and have become a staple for anyone looking to make a statement. These power suits are perfect for autumn, offering warmth and style in one fierce package. Whether you’re channelling Kareena’s classy vibe or Rashmika’s contemporary charm, leather pantsuits are here to help you slay the fashion game.

So, as you prepare to embrace the cozy days of autumn, remember the lesson from these Bollywood divas: leather pantsuits are your ticket to style supremacy. It’s time to strut your stuff with confidence and a touch of rebellious flair!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

