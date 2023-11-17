Shanaya Kapoor aces glam in black sheer see-through adorn [Photos]

Shanaya Kapoor, the rising star of Bollywood, has once again stolen the spotlight, setting the internet ablaze with her latest series of stylish pictures shared on her social media handle. The young diva has mastered the art of exuding glamour, and her recent ensemble is nothing short of sensational. Clad in a scintillating black shimmery bodysuit, Shanaya elevated her fashion game by adding a touch of allure with a see-through embellished cape gown.

A closer look at her outfit

The ensemble not only showcased her impeccable sense of style but also highlighted her confidence in embracing bold and chic fashion choices. The black shimmery bodysuit perfectly accentuated her curves, while the see-through embellished cape gown added an ethereal and glamorous dimension to the overall look. Shanaya Kapoor has undoubtedly established herself as a trendsetter in the fashion realm, effortlessly blending sophistication with a dash of sultriness.

Completing her look with a sleek hairdo, Shanaya opted for a minimal dewy makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty. The choice of minimal accessories added a touch of refinement, allowing the ensemble to take centre stage. With this fashion-forward appearance, Shanaya Kapoor has once again left the internet in awe, leaving fashion enthusiasts and fans alike captivated by her sartorial choices. As a style icon in the making, Shanaya continues to dazzle and inspire with her distinct fashion sense, making waves in the world of glamour.

Are you loving Shanaya’s look? Let us know in the comments.