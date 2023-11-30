Shanaya Kapoor And Kangana Ranaut Are True Animal Lovers, Take A Look

Several beauties in the town are animal lovers. Among them, Shanaya Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are the top ones who make it obvious through the social media dump. The beauties often spend time with their pets and enjoy the moment with them. Let’s look below at what they are doing today with their pets.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Love For Pet

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram story and dropped a photo of herself with her pet. In the image, Shanaya can be seen sleeping on her couch, as only her foot is visible, while the pet can be seen looking out of the window in the sunny weather. Both of them enjoy the cozy feeling at home while sightseeing in the beautiful sky.

Kangana Ranaut’s Love For Pet

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut goes candid with her pet dog. Taking to her handle, the actress expresses her pleasure in meeting this little one after so many days. She wrote, “Reunited with my lil girl and the mighty Himalayas.” The actress holds the pet dog in her arms and cuddles her. And with the view, we can say how cute they look.

However, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make it big in Bollywood, while Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the inspiring movie Tejas.

Did you like this adorable bond with pets? Drop your views in the comments box below.