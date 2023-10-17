Movies | Celebrities

Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her father, Sanjay Kapoor, on his birthday with unseen candid photos. Check them out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Oct,2023 21:00:15
Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday 862096

The stunning Shanaya Kapoor never fails to grab our attention with her fashion moments wherever she goes. She is an active social media user who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. She is the daughter of well-known actor Sanjay Kapoor, and today, she shares unseen photos on her Instagram handle with her father, wishing him a birthday.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Dad Sanjay Kapoor

On Tuesday midnight, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her father for his birthday by sharing unseen photos with him. In the images, she can be seen celebrating her father, Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday, with happiness as they enjoy cutting cake. The father-daughter duo looks cool together.

Sharing these candid photos, Shanaya Kapoor, in her caption, wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad, Love you.”

With the visuals, it seems Shanaya shared the unseen photos from a small birthday celebration last night. In the series of images, Shanaya Kapoor poses with her father, Sanjay Kapoor, as they hug each other in candid shots. The actress looks beautiful in the casual style, while Sanjay Kapoor looks stylish in a green shirt and pants.

Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday 862094

Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday 862095

While lovestruck with these cuties together, Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several red heart emojis in the comments.

What is your reaction to these candid shots? Let us know in the comments box below.

