Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hegde

Bipasha Basu and Pooja Hegde are two beauties in Bollywood. The divas show their charm in the gorgeous salwar suit style in the recent glam. Check out the photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Oct,2023 22:00:32
Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859266
  • Highlights
  • Bipasha Basu and Pooja Hegde styles themselves in salwar suits in the latest photos.
  • Bipasha looks stylish in a modern salwar suit.
  • Pooja Hegde shows elegance in the traditional salwar suit.

Salwar suits are the ultimate choice of every Indian girl. This beautiful drape makes every girl look like a princess. And this outfit is perfect for every occasion in India. And here, Bollywood beauties Bipasha Basu and Pooja Hegde show their charm in a gorgeous salwar suit. Take cues below.

Bipasha Basu’s Modern Salwar Suit

The stunning Bipasha Basu rocks this modern-day salwar suit style. She dons this beautiful light green anarkali kurta with an intricately designed shrug from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. This embellished dress doesn’t have bottoms, making it a modern-day choice. The gold earrings and ring add to her charm. With the complementing makeup and high heels uplift her stylish look.

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859261

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859262

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859263

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859264

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859265

Pooja Hegde ‘s Traditional Salwar Suit

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja looks alluring in the elegance of traditional drapes. This ivory short kurta with traditional Gujarati prints and mirror work looks cool. She pairs this light, comfortable, and classy look with the matching sharara pajama. With the hoop jhumkas and minimal makeup, Pooja rounds up her appearance.

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859257

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859258

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859259

Show Your Charm In Gorgeous Salwar Suits Like Bipasha Basu And Pooja Hedge 859260

Whose salwar suit style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

