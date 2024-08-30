A Peek Into Pooja Hedge’s Chilling Vacation Enjoys Fun-Fair In Los Angeles

Pooja Hegde, the Bollywood diva known for her role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Not only her acting skills but also her social media presence are always on point. From sharing her stunning snapshots to her personal life glimpses, she has won various fans’ hearts, and her Instagram is proof. The starlet recently took to her social media to share glimpses of her night out at a fun fair, and fans can’t get enough of her infectious energy and glowing beauty.

Pooja Hegde’s Fun-Fair Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shared photos of the actress taking a stunning selfie, with the vibrant fair lights illuminating her flawless skin and adding an extra sparkle to her eyes. The actress sported a casual yet chic outfit in black, perfectly blending comfort with style, proving once again that she knows how to make heads turn effortlessly. In the second picture, Pooja Hegde shares her fun-filled drink and adds two smiley face emojis to showcase her current mood while enjoying her drink.

In the last picture, As the night went on, Pooja immersed herself in the lively atmosphere, enjoying the music that filled the air. The pictures capture her pure joy as she swayed to the tunes, truly soaking in the moment. The actress captioned her post, “Vibeeeeeee” with a fire emoji. Pooja’s night out in LA was one for the books.

Pooja Hegde captures the essence of her fun night out, highlighting her stunning appearance and the joyful moments she shared with her fans.

