[Photos] Pooja Hedge Radiates Charm In Sparkling Silver Plunge-neckline Blazer And Trouser With Statement Accessories

Pooja Hedge, the stunning actress in the Indian entertainment world, often draws our attention with her fashion flair. And the new photos on her Instagram handle are no exception. This time, the actress radiates her charm in the sparkle of a silver pantsuit like a boss.

Pooja Hedge Spreads Charm In Sparkling Silver Plunge-neckline Blazer And Trouser

Styled by Ami Patel, Pooja Hedge dons a sparkling creamy silver plunging neckline blazer with different cut-out detailing, which she paired with matching trousers from the shelves of Anamika Khanna.

Pooja Hedge, all suited up, looks nothing short of a boss lady. But wait, there is more! She adorns her style with the layered diamond embellished necklace. The dewy makeup, bold lips, and sleek hairstyle add an extra dose of spark.

In the shines of silver shimmer, Pooja Hedge radiates irresistible charm. In the caption, the actress revealed that she was honored with a Youth Icon Award by Lokmat. Further, she expresses that her school motto was ‘there is no ex excellence without labor,’ and so she vouchs for that. She believes in hard work, doing what she loves, and fulfilling her dreams because you don’t know that your journey may inspire someone.

