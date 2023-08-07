Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure

Even though Barbie movie has not been receiving much appreciation at the box office, the Barbiecore fever is high on trend. And there is no one in the town who has not been embracing the Barbie avatar. Taking the trend to a different level, our favorite Pooja Hedge turned Barbie into a plunging bodycon dress.

Pooja Hedge’s Barbie Avatar

The diva turns Barbie in the latest pictures. She wore a pink, peach full sleeves, plunging neckline ruched bodycon dress. The diva ditched accessories to let her Barbie looks shine bright in a pink outfit. She adds an extra dose of glamour with open curls, blushed cheeks, bold eyes, and glossy peach lips.

In her caption, Pooja Hedge says, “This Barbie believes in magic.” Undoubtedly her peach-pink Barbie avatar is another obsession on the internet. With her expressions in the series of pictures, it is clear that the actress is in love with her new avatar. And why not? It’s so cool, comfy, yet attractive. Throughout her photo shoot, her gorgeous smile caught our attention.

Certainly, Pooja Hedge’s Barbie look has become a hot topic on the internet. She is a slayer and never leaves a chance to impress with her glam.

