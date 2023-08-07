ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure

Pooja Hedge, in her latest Instagram pictures, turned Barbie in a plunging bodycon dress in her social media handle. Let's check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 07:30:20
Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840878

Even though Barbie movie has not been receiving much appreciation at the box office, the Barbiecore fever is high on trend. And there is no one in the town who has not been embracing the Barbie avatar. Taking the trend to a different level, our favorite Pooja Hedge turned Barbie into a plunging bodycon dress.

Pooja Hedge’s Barbie Avatar

The diva turns Barbie in the latest pictures. She wore a pink, peach full sleeves, plunging neckline ruched bodycon dress. The diva ditched accessories to let her Barbie looks shine bright in a pink outfit. She adds an extra dose of glamour with open curls, blushed cheeks, bold eyes, and glossy peach lips.

In her caption, Pooja Hedge says, “This Barbie believes in magic.” Undoubtedly her peach-pink Barbie avatar is another obsession on the internet. With her expressions in the series of pictures, it is clear that the actress is in love with her new avatar. And why not? It’s so cool, comfy, yet attractive. Throughout her photo shoot, her gorgeous smile caught our attention.

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840872

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840873

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840874

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840875

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840876

Pooja Hedge Turns Barbie In Plunging Neckline Bodycon; Flaunts Hourglass Figure 840877

Certainly, Pooja Hedge’s Barbie look has become a hot topic on the internet. She is a slayer and never leaves a chance to impress with her glam.

Did you like Pooja Hedge’s new glam in the latest Barbie look? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pooja Hegde Is Giving Us Summer Fashion Goals In These Summery Dresses
A Glimpse Inside Pooja Hegde’s 3 Continent Long Vacation: Check
Wear Stunning Jumpsuits And Glam Up Like Pooja Hedge, Check Out
Tamannaah Bhatia To Pooja Hedge: South Babes Slaying At The Legend Audio Launch
Pooja Hedge, Tamannaah Bhatia Or Regina Cassandra: Which South Babe Slew Better At Cannes 2022
Gorgeous Damsels: Pooja Hegde, Shriya Saran, And Radhika Pandit Look Marvellous In Knee-Length Dresses
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur Looks Glitter And Glam In Ibiza Dairies 840985
Avneet Kaur Looks Glitter And Glam In Ibiza Dairies
Kriti Sanon Spills Beans On Struggles To Convince Her Parents For Acting 840677
Kriti Sanon Spills Beans On Struggles To Convince Her Parents For Acting
Ashnoor Kaur Gets Moody In Monsoon Vibe; Watch 840992
Ashnoor Kaur Gets Moody In Monsoon Vibe; Watch
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal's Annoying and Endearing Habits 840679
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal’s Annoying and Endearing Habits
Watch: Mimi Chakraborty's Fun Banter With Friends 840981
Watch: Mimi Chakraborty’s Fun Banter With Friends
Monalisa Is High On 'Kaavaalaa' Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga 840978
Monalisa Is High On ‘Kaavaalaa’ Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga
Read Latest News