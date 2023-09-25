Pooja Hedge Shines In Floral Yellow Silk Saree And Halter-neck Blouse Design With Gold Jhumkas

Pooja Hedge is the ultimate queen when it comes to styling sarees. Whether it be a silk saree or a stone embellished saree, the actress knows how to make a statement with her every look. She spreads her charm, this time in a yellow floral six-yard saree with a halter blouse and jhumkas.

Pooja Hedge In Floral Yellow Saree

So beautiful! Have you seen Pooja embracing the elegance of a floral dress? The actress picks up the comfy and alluring saree from the shelves of designer Tanya Ghavri. She pairs the floral six-yard saree with the plain satin halter neck blouse. In the floral embroidered saree, Pooja Hedge balances elegance and style.

But wait, there is more! Pooja opts for open, soft curls, adding a flowy look. The gold jhumkas and bangles show her desi-ness. With the smokey eye makeup, blushed edgy embodies elegance. The nude pink lipstick elevates the enchanting appearance. Not to forget to mention the magic of small black bindi, helping her to look divine allure.

Throughout the photoshoot, Pooja Hedge flaunts her picturesque figure and the quirkiness in the striking poses. It’s always a pleasure to see her embrace her style in sarees. And this floral pick is the newest in the collection.

Did you like Pooja Hedge’s saree style? Let us know in the comments box below.