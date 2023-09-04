Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hedge Looks Dazzling In Royal Blue Salwar Suit, See Here

Pooja Hedge is not just a good actor but also a good fashion influencer with her choices. Today, she is dazzling in blue, traditionally like a queen with accessories and makeup.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 10:20:01
Pooja Hedge Looks Dazzling In Royal Blue Salwar Suit, See Here 848351

The stunning Pooja Hedge is back in the fashion game with her awe-inspiring traditional flair. Known not only for her acting prowess but also her fashion choices, this time, the diva makes a dazzling appearance in a royal blue shade in the ethnic drape salwar suit.

Pooja Hedge Dazzling In Royal Blue

For the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ Pooja opts for a dazzling royal blue salwar suit from the shelves of Anita Dongre. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless royal blue kurta with silver prints and embedded sequin flowers. She paired it with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. Pooja made a dazzling appearance in her royalty.

But wait, there is more to add to her royalty. Pooja ditches heavy ornaments to elevate her royal-ness, with the long layered colorful jhumka, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, the diamond-embedded rings give her queen vibes. To round up her overall glam, she tied her hair in a low ponytail, and minimal makeup with glossy lips gives her a statement appearance.

In the sunkissed picture, Pooja Hedge embraced her royalty in the dazzling blue hue traditional. The portrait pictures on her Instagram are nothing less than a treat for fans. Her beautiful and innocent smile made fans awestruck.

Pooja Hedge Looks Dazzling In Royal Blue Salwar Suit, See Here 848349

Pooja Hedge Looks Dazzling In Royal Blue Salwar Suit, See Here 848350

Pooja Hedge, with her fashion file, whether ethnic or western, knows to exude class and elegance and carry the ensemble like a queen.

Did you like Pooja Hedge’s royalty in blue salwar suit? Share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

