Watch: Pooja Hedge's Adorable Flag Hosting Moment On Independence Day

Pooja Hedge is a heartthrob actress in the town. Celebrating Independence, the diva beautifully hosted the flag and shared the glimpse on her social media handle. Check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 21:30:54
Pooja Hedge, the queen of hearts and talented actress in the town, always treats and impresses her fans. Her followers wait for her to post new pictures and updates on her social media handle. Recently the diva celebrated Independence Day and shared a glimpse with her viewers. She engaged herself in an adorable flag-hosting moment.

Pooja Hedge’s Adorable Flag Hosting Moment

On 15th August 1947, Indians got freedom and celebrated the occasion every year as Independence Day. This year the diva didn’t attend any big hosting ceremony but showed her love for the Nation by hosting the National flag at her home.

In the video, Pooja Hedge can be seen waving the Indian flag from her balcony. For Independence Day, the actress wore an orange tank top with white pants. The actress couldn’t stop gushing to host the flag. Her beautiful smile and love for the country is visible.

In the caption, Pooja Hedge wrote, “Vande Maataram India, meri jaan.” The diva often shares her love for the Nation and its culture, tradition, and heritage. Also, she loves to embrace ethnicity through her outfits in sarees, sharara, salwar kameez, anarkali, lehenga, etc.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. The multi-starrer film also featured Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jessie Gill, and many others.

Did you like Pooja Hedge’s adorable flag-hosting moment? Please drop your views in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

