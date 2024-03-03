Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Shows Her Unbreakable Bond In Latest Photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user, loving to divulge every aspect of her personal and work life to her followers and viewers. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the cutest brother-sister teams in town. They are the offspring of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the former spouse. The pair frequently astounds admirers with their adorable and sibling-goals photos. They constantly exhibit affection and an unbreakable bond for one another when they are seen together. And every time the actress shares a new photo, we know we are in for a treat. The stunning actress has shared stunning photoshoot pictures again, as she is seen with her adored brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Sibling Bond In Latest Photoshoot

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress looks spectacular in an all-black top and pants. The actress wore a black strapless tube-style, asymmetrical hemline, ruched pleated top, and paired with black bell-bottom pants. The actress fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The actress opted for brown shade makeup with black kajal and peach glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and green stone embellished necklace, silver rings, black shoes, and heels. Ibrahim Ali Khan appeared in an all-white blazer set. He looks dapper in an off-white collar, front button featuring shirt, matching lapel collar, full sleeves blazer, and paired with straight pants. He paired his outfit with a brown wristwatch and shoes.

In the first series, She shared pictures with her brother. Secondly, they also clicked a picture with their dad, Saif Ali Khan, and lastly, she posted her solo picture of herself on Instagram.

