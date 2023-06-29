ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha last night, and here's how the duo walked in the rain after the screening

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 18:00:07
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening

Satyaprem Ki Katha screening last night was a star-struck event. The actor appeared in style in order to support the film, as well as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The event witnessed stars like Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hedge, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others on the red carpet. At the same time, the lead attends the screening with their family.

Kartik Aaryan came with his parents, while Kiara Advani attended the event with her parents and husband. The duo looked gorgeous in a white twinning style. The couple undoubtedly mesmerized fans with their adorable and stunning appearance. Kiara donned a beautifully printed silk anarkali with minimal makeup, while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in whitewash denim.

In contrast, one of the cutest couples after the screening walked to their car in the heavy. As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stepped out, the paparazzi captured them together under one umbrella to go to their car. Sidharth adorably held Kiara in his arms and took care of her till the car door. Their chemistry and bond have always amazed fans, and yet again, their appearance together won hearts.

On the other hand, the is released today in theatres and doing good business. Did you watch it?

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan’s Best Performance To Date
Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan’s Best Performance To Date
Here comes an intriguing family poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’! Coming to the big screen tomorrow!
Here comes an intriguing family poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’! Coming to the big screen tomorrow!
Kartik, Kiara and Success Ki Katha
Kartik, Kiara and Success Ki Katha
Kiara Advani’s ‘adorable’ red lehenga avatar is super cute
Kiara Advani’s ‘adorable’ red lehenga avatar is super cute
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Prabhas: The Not-So-Powerful Baahubali
Prabhas: The Not-So-Powerful Baahubali
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Age Gap Romances in Bollywood
Age Gap Romances in Bollywood
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s emotional confession shocks Amar
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s emotional confession shocks Amar
Read Latest News