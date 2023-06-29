Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening

Satyaprem Ki Katha screening last night was a star-struck event. The actor appeared in style in order to support the film, as well as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The event witnessed stars like Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hedge, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others on the red carpet. At the same time, the lead attends the screening with their family.

Kartik Aaryan came with his parents, while Kiara Advani attended the event with her parents and husband. The duo looked gorgeous in a white twinning style. The couple undoubtedly mesmerized fans with their adorable and stunning appearance. Kiara donned a beautifully printed silk anarkali with minimal makeup, while Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in whitewash denim.

This is so adorable 😭🥺

What an amazing combo

Baarish with #SidKiara 🌧️

The way he is holding her🫶🥺#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/AJ1bPieF8p — ˢ ᶦ ᵈ ᵏ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ❤️ (@tishai1505) June 28, 2023

In contrast, one of the cutest couples after the screening walked to their car in the heavy. As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stepped out, the paparazzi captured them together under one umbrella to go to their car. Sidharth adorably held Kiara in his arms and took care of her till the car door. Their chemistry and bond have always amazed fans, and yet again, their appearance together won hearts.

On the other hand, the is released today in theatres and doing good business. Did you watch it?

