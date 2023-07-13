Sidharth Malhotra opens up on life after marriage, says ‘there is no 'I'’

Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t hide his blushes as he openly expressed his feelings for his wife, Kiara Advani, during a recent event in Mumbai. The popular actor, known for his role in the film “Shershah,” referred to Kiara as his most cherished possession in life.

At the event, held in the city, Sidharth spoke affectionately about Kiara, likening their relationship to a game. He sported a stylish brown leather jacket and faded green pants, exuding a cool vibe. A paparazzo captured a video clip from the event and shared it on Instagram, where Sidharth can be heard calling Kiara his most treasured gem in life.

Sidharth Malhotra on his life post marriage

When asked if he would like to challenge any Bollywood actor to play a game, he said, “Again my wife, Kiara. Shadi hui he.. hum roz khelte he ghar pe. I have realized ki there is no ‘I’ in marriage, ‘hum’ hein. ‘We’ hein. We win, we play and that is life. (We got married recently… it’s like we play at house. I have also realized that there is no ‘I’ in marriage, only ‘we.’)” as quoted by HT.

Work Front

Sidharth Malhotra is set to make his debut in the web series world with “Indian Police Force,” where he will portray the role of a police officer. The series is helmed by renowned director Rohit Shetty and features Shilpa Shetty as well. Excitement is building among fans to see Sidharth in this new avatar.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie has performed exceptionally well at the global box office, grossing over 100 crores. Kiara’s performance has received praise, further solidifying her position in the industry.

As Sidharth gears up for his web series debut, fans eagerly await the release of “Indian Police Force,” while Kiara’s successful stint in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has left her admirers excited for her upcoming projects.