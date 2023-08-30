Sidharth Malhotra Wishes His Wife Kiara Advani To Always Shine, Says 'Deserves True Happiness'

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in the town, and the reason is his grounded behavior, simplicity, and dashing looks. The dream man of many tied the knot with his dream girl, Kiara Advani, earlier this year on 7 February 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. Recently, the actor expressed his wish to see his wife always shining and happy.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Wish To See His Wife Always Shine And Happy

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of his wife, Kiara Advani, from the sets of her shoot. While in the text, he expressed his wish to see Kiara’s smile always shining no matter where she is and also that she deserves true happiness. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the next project she is shooting for.

He wrote, “May your smile keep shining on every set and whenever you go! Every You deserves nothing but true happiness. Can’t wait to see what you’re shooting next for @Kiaraaliaadvani.”

Re-sharing the story, shared by Sidharth, Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara wrote, “Right back at ya, @sidmalhotra! I’m really excited for what’s coming next.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got close after working on the film Shershah. The film was praised, and the duo was celebrated for their chemistry.

