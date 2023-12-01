Slay, Queen! Divya Khosla Kumar stuns in ivory embroidered flutter pant set

Divya Khosla Kumar turned heads in Mumbai as she donned a captivating ensemble by Pallavi Jaipur. The actress radiated elegance in a stunning floral embellished halter neck bustier top paired with flutter pants adorned with a trail of intricate embroidery. Her fashion statement was further elevated by a sleek pulled back ponytail, complemented by impeccably groomed eyebrows, a metallic eye makeup look, and rosy pink lips. The finishing touch to her glamorous appearance was a pair of hoop golden earrings, perfectly harmonized with peach stilettos.

The Flutter Pant Trend: A Fashion Forward Choice

Flutter pants, characterized by their wide, flowing silhouette, have become a symbol of contemporary fashion. This trend adds a touch of sophistication and movement to any outfit. The playful design of flutter pants, coupled with detailed embroidery, as showcased in Divya’s ensemble, creates a perfect blend of style and grace.

Recreating the Look for Mehendi or Low Key Receptions

To recreate a similar chic look for Mehendi parties or low-key reception events, consider experimenting with contrasting elements. Opt for a vibrant, solid-colored halter neck bustier top paired with flutter pants in a complementary shade. Instead of floral embellishments, incorporate intricate lace or threadwork for a unique twist.

For a Mehendi celebration, embrace lively hues such as emerald green or royal blue. Complete the look with loose waves or bohemian braids and accentuate your eyes with earthy tones. Alternatively, for a low-key reception, opt for pastel tones like blush pink or mint green. Style your hair in soft curls and choose a subtle, dewy makeup look with nude lips.

Accessorize thoughtfully with statement earrings or a maang tikka, and swap Divya’s stilettos for embroidered juttis or block heels. By adding your personal touch to the flutter pant trend, you can effortlessly capture the essence of Divya Khosla Kumar’s glamorous yet versatile style.