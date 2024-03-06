Slaying In Style: Shanaya Kapoor’s Allure In Black Dress And Red Lipstick

Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor is making waves with her fashion choices wherever she goes. The actress has an out-of-the-box fashion sense, and that’s what makes her stand out in a crowd. In her recent appearance, the actress graced her look in a stunning black dress. Her charismatic allure has left us spellbound.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Stunning Black Dress

Rocking her look like a queen, Shanaya dons a black dress from Yanina Couture. The outfit features an open neckline with an off-shoulder pattern accentuating her beautiful collarbones, followed by a fitting bodice and deep asymmetrical plunge neckline that instantly captures attention. The body-hugging gown has a slim bottom with floor-sweeping detail, creating a charming appearance. With her stunning figure, Shanaya effortlessly fits into this look.

That’s not all! Shanaya continues to surprise with her enchanting styling. She opts for a beautiful golden diamond embellished jhumka. The winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes, while shiny pink cheeks and bold red lips look sexy. She tied her hair in a high bun, adding sophistication. But wait, Shanaya has a surprise for her fans. As you check further photos, the actress turns back, flaunting the incredible craftsmanship featuring beautiful floral embroidery, serving a too-hot-to-handle vibe. With every pose in front of the camera, Shanaya slays in style, and we love her chicness.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s black dress look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.