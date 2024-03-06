Movies | Celebrities

Slaying In Style: Shanaya Kapoor’s Allure In Black Dress And Red Lipstick

Shanaya Kapoor is a stunning diva who recently showed off her charm in a beautiful black dress paired with red lipstick. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor is making waves with her fashion choices wherever she goes. The actress has an out-of-the-box fashion sense, and that’s what makes her stand out in a crowd. In her recent appearance, the actress graced her look in a stunning black dress. Her charismatic allure has left us spellbound.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Stunning Black Dress

Rocking her look like a queen, Shanaya dons a black dress from Yanina Couture. The outfit features an open neckline with an off-shoulder pattern accentuating her beautiful collarbones, followed by a fitting bodice and deep asymmetrical plunge neckline that instantly captures attention. The body-hugging gown has a slim bottom with floor-sweeping detail, creating a charming appearance. With her stunning figure, Shanaya effortlessly fits into this look.

That’s not all! Shanaya continues to surprise with her enchanting styling. She opts for a beautiful golden diamond embellished jhumka. The winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes, while shiny pink cheeks and bold red lips look sexy. She tied her hair in a high bun, adding sophistication. But wait, Shanaya has a surprise for her fans. As you check further photos, the actress turns back, flaunting the incredible craftsmanship featuring beautiful floral embroidery, serving a too-hot-to-handle vibe. With every pose in front of the camera, Shanaya slays in style, and we love her chicness.

