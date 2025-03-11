Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor have the chills & thrills in ‘Tu Yaa Main’ teaser

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow is set to introduce a new thriller, Tu Yaa Main, featuring Adarsh Gourav and debutant Shanaya Kapoor. The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, is described as an intense mix of love and survival.

Gourav, known for his role in The White Tiger, teams up with Kapoor in a story that unfolds in an isolated setting. The narrative explores the tension between the lead characters, shaped by their differing social backgrounds. The film is written by Abhishek Bandekar and produced by Himanshu Sharma, who has previously worked on thrillers.

The teaser presents visuals of remote waterscapes, setting an eerie tone. The story is expected to shift between moments of connection and high-stakes tension. With a focus on emotional depth and unpredictability, the film aims to challenge traditional genre boundaries.

Nambiar, known for directing Shaitan, expressed enthusiasm about the project. He highlighted how Gourav and Kapoor’s dynamic brings energy to the film. The unpredictable nature of the story, combined with its isolated backdrop, aims to engage audiences on multiple levels.

The production is eyeing a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2026. It positions itself as a film that merges elements of fear and romance, creating a distinct experience for viewers.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHDUCO6RPrb/?igsh=MXRqaXhidmptanI3Zg==