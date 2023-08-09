Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time

Amruta Khanvilkar is a famous actress in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment business known for her acting, dancing, and on-screen performances. She loves to spend her time vacationing, and it becomes more fun when she is with her family. After a long time, the diva enjoyed a vacation with her family and shared a glimpse on her profile.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Amusing Family Time

The travel enthusiast, this time, is vacationing with her family in Karjat. Amruta is staying at U Rivergate hotel resort. She is enjoying her time in beautiful nature with her mother, sister, and her sister’s son and daughter- Nirvan and Nurvi. The diva loves to spend time with her family and enjoy the small joy of life.

In the images, she smiles and poses with all her family members on vacation. With the little kids, she becomes a kid herself. Amruta Khanvilkar is also seen kissing her niece and nephew. In the end, she poses with the ladies in her life, who are her mother and sister.

All the pictures are filled with bundles of joy and infinite love. These beautiful memories are lifelong treasures, and the beauty of nature is irreplaceable. Family time and vacation in nature is always fun and refreshing. And our favorite Amruta Khanvilkar treated herself with the same joy and contentment.

Did you enjoy Amruta Khanvilkar’s amusing vacation trip? Please drop your views in the comments box.