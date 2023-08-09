ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time

Amruta Khanvilkar loves to spend time with her family. After a long time, the diva had family time vacationing in nature. And here are the exclusive pictures going viral on the internet

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 20:00:47
Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841658

Amruta Khanvilkar is a famous actress in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment business known for her acting, dancing, and on-screen performances. She loves to spend her time vacationing, and it becomes more fun when she is with her family. After a long time, the diva enjoyed a vacation with her family and shared a glimpse on her profile.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Amusing Family Time

The travel enthusiast, this time, is vacationing with her family in Karjat. Amruta is staying at U Rivergate hotel resort. She is enjoying her time in beautiful nature with her mother, sister, and her sister’s son and daughter- Nirvan and Nurvi. The diva loves to spend time with her family and enjoy the small joy of life.

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841652

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841654

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841655

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841656

Sneak Peek Into Amruta Khanvilkar's Amusing Family Time 841657

In the images, she smiles and poses with all her family members on vacation. With the little kids, she becomes a kid herself. Amruta Khanvilkar is also seen kissing her niece and nephew. In the end, she poses with the ladies in her life, who are her mother and sister.

All the pictures are filled with bundles of joy and infinite love. These beautiful memories are lifelong treasures, and the beauty of nature is irreplaceable. Family time and vacation in nature is always fun and refreshing. And our favorite Amruta Khanvilkar treated herself with the same joy and contentment.

Did you enjoy Amruta Khanvilkar’s amusing vacation trip? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sun, sand and style! All up for Amruta Khanvilkar 840024
Sun, sand and style! All up for Amruta Khanvilkar
Amruta Khanvilkar Learns Pottery, Enjoys Breezy Beach Time 820090
Amruta Khanvilkar Learns Pottery, Enjoys Breezy Beach Time
Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt 817687
Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt
Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million 812021
Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million
Amruta Khanvilkar Turns Bride In Red Suit(Unseen Pics) 807755
Amruta Khanvilkar Turns Bride In Red Suit(Unseen Pics)
Amruta Khanvilkar Is Obsessed With Sunkissed Pictures; Check Now 807321
Amruta Khanvilkar Is Obsessed With Sunkissed Pictures; Check Now
Latest Stories
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution 841808
Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution
Unveiling the Journey: Abhinav Dwivedi's Inspirational Saga of Success 841805
Unveiling the Journey: Abhinav Dwivedi’s Inspirational Saga of Success
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About 'Unrealistic Expectations' From Girls 841763
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ From Girls
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins 841792
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate 841774
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate
Neena Gupta Wows In Little Black Dress And Chic Boots, Fans React 841768
Neena Gupta Wows In Little Black Dress And Chic Boots, Fans React
Read Latest News