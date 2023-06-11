ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Cozy Night

Tara Sutaria is one of the stars in the entertainment business. She is far different from what she looks like on screen in her real life. She is a true fan of comfort, food and style. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jun,2023 02:35:01
Tara Sutaria is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She brings a new wave to Bollywood with her talent and undeniable skills. Her charm and personality are such that the audience craves to see her often. And so, to treat her fans, the actress regularly shares her updates on her Instagram handle. And here’s finding out her Friday mood.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a snap of herself in a casual look with her blushing look. Her face always glows whenever she shares a picture or is spotted. The actress planned to sleep tight this Friday night, and in the text, she wrote, “Who else is ready for a napperoni and cheese? Friday night goals.”

Tara Sutaria, when at home, makes sure to enjoy her time with good food, comfortable vibes, and relaxing hours. The actress has been featured in many films.

Tara Sutaria will next feature in the film Apurva. And she announced her film on her Instagram account with the caption, “Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end.”

So how did you spend your Friday night? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

