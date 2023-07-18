ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend

Tara Sutaria loves to spend her weekend at home. She likes to eat, read, self-care, and enjoy herself. Here check out her this weekend glam in the latest dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 03:00:21
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend 834633

Tara Sutaria is a glamorous and talented girl in Bollywood. She has ruled over hearts with her singing, dancing, cooking, and sketching skills. Being a diva, she has to take care of herself regularly. And here’s how she spent her weekend time glam up.

Tara Sutaria’s Glam Weekend

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself. The shared photo features Tara sitting on the sofa, her place in a bathrobe. She can be seen reading a book, and also her hair is rounded in a circular roller. At the same time, her smokey Sparkling eyes blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her appearance.

It seems that the actress was getting ready for some work. But in the caption, she wrote, “How the weekend was spent.” She has a great weekend with fun, food, drink, and books.

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend 834631

Tara Sutaria never leaves a chance to make her weekend special with her close ones. Sometimes she indulges herself in cooking her favorite dishes, or she enjoys her time sketching or learning new art. Her lifestyle is inspiring as she also does something that makes her learn more and evolve with time. The actress is quite active on her Instagram and keeps her fans engaged with her regular share. On the work front, she will next feature in the film Apurva directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

How did you spend your weekend?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

