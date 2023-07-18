Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend

Tara Sutaria is a glamorous and talented girl in Bollywood. She has ruled over hearts with her singing, dancing, cooking, and sketching skills. Being a diva, she has to take care of herself regularly. And here’s how she spent her weekend time glam up.

Tara Sutaria’s Glam Weekend

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself. The shared photo features Tara sitting on the sofa, her place in a bathrobe. She can be seen reading a book, and also her hair is rounded in a circular roller. At the same time, her smokey Sparkling eyes blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her appearance.

It seems that the actress was getting ready for some work. But in the caption, she wrote, “How the weekend was spent.” She has a great weekend with fun, food, drink, and books.

Tara Sutaria never leaves a chance to make her weekend special with her close ones. Sometimes she indulges herself in cooking her favorite dishes, or she enjoys her time sketching or learning new art. Her lifestyle is inspiring as she also does something that makes her learn more and evolve with time. The actress is quite active on her Instagram and keeps her fans engaged with her regular share. On the work front, she will next feature in the film Apurva directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

