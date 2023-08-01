ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree

Tara Sutaria is a food lover. Along with that, she knows to cook well. Here take a look at her seafood party last weekend made by her. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 03:00:02
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839367

Tara Sutaria is a nature lover. She often takes time off to enjoy the beauty of nature. Her favorite vacation time is with water. Not only diving and sightseeing the sea, but she is also a big fan of seafood. The actress, in her latest Instagram dump, revealed her favorite seafood party.

Tara Sutaria’s Seafood Party

In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress shared pictures of dishes she made herself for the weekend party. Tara gave a sneak peek into her seafood Saturday at home. She cooked Hokkaido scallops using a sublime bacon chilli maple butter recipe.

Tara also made spicy prawn cocktails, Nigella’s very famous and crunchy Parmesan lamb chops, a simple spaghetti, and, lastly, sweet and savory peach salad as a side dish.

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839362

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839363

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839364

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839365

Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree 839366

In the shared pictures, she showed the snap of herself serving the mouth-watering seafood at her moody dining table. She can be seen enjoying scallops. The smile on her face shows her happiness and peace.

Earlier, the actress enjoyed Oysters with her sister Pia Sutaria on her vacation to Dubai a couple of days ago. Her favorite vacation destination is Maldives, and she often spends time near the blue water and moody weather.

Did you enjoy watching all the seafood made by Tara Sutaria? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

