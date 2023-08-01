Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Seafood Soiree

Tara Sutaria is a nature lover. She often takes time off to enjoy the beauty of nature. Her favorite vacation time is with water. Not only diving and sightseeing the sea, but she is also a big fan of seafood. The actress, in her latest Instagram dump, revealed her favorite seafood party.

Tara Sutaria’s Seafood Party

In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress shared pictures of dishes she made herself for the weekend party. Tara gave a sneak peek into her seafood Saturday at home. She cooked Hokkaido scallops using a sublime bacon chilli maple butter recipe.

Tara also made spicy prawn cocktails, Nigella’s very famous and crunchy Parmesan lamb chops, a simple spaghetti, and, lastly, sweet and savory peach salad as a side dish.

In the shared pictures, she showed the snap of herself serving the mouth-watering seafood at her moody dining table. She can be seen enjoying scallops. The smile on her face shows her happiness and peace.

Earlier, the actress enjoyed Oysters with her sister Pia Sutaria on her vacation to Dubai a couple of days ago. Her favorite vacation destination is Maldives, and she often spends time near the blue water and moody weather.

