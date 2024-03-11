Sonakshi Sinha Keeps It Bossy In Classy Denim Pantsuit, Take Cues

The Dabangg lady, Sonakshi Sinha, isn’t just a heroine of the action film; also, in real life, she is a Dabangg herself, embracing her look in bossy ensembles. The Dahaad actress has the knack to rule with her fashion choices wherever she goes. However, whenever the actress dons a pantsuit, she slays her look effortlessly, just like her latest one in a denim pantsuit.

Super stunning! Sonakshi continues to impress with her style, donning a three-piece trendy pantsuit featuring a low-neckline crop top embellished with intricate floral and motif work. Paired with a high-waisted flared bottom and an oversized trench coat, she looks nothing short of a bossy queen. The black print all over the outfit symbolises contemporary art.

But wait, that’s not all! The Double XL actress elevates her charm with the funky style as she adorns her look with a shiny eat cuff. The green emerald choker adds a popping color to this aesthetic look. Leaving her hair open, Sonakshi looks super cool, and the black funky glasses give her that bossy vibe. The dewy makeup, tinted eye shadow, and nude lip color sealed her perfectly. The actress graced this look for an award function in the town last night, where she won the Best Actress Award for her appearance as Anjali Bhaati in the film Dahaad.

