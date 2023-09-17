Movies | Celebrities

Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours

Sonakshi Sinha recently served a stunning fashion moment in a white shirt and black pants, making it a perfect fit for the office look. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 13:30:08
Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours 852526

The stunning Sonakshi Sinha never misses a moment to make a case for subtle style with her amazing wardrobe collections. This time, the actress gives goals for those working in the office to have a classy look. Her love for fashion can be seen through her regular posts.

Sonakshi Sinha In A White And Black Outfit

Casual style includes comfort and minimalism. The diva in the latest Instagram photos dons a white baggy shirt paired with high-waist black pants, combining elegance and charm. She folded her shirt sleeves with the open buttons, completing her style. In the classy fit, Sonakshi exuded irresistible charm.

How To Make Your Office Look More Attractive?

Dabangg actress opts for a straight open hairstyle, elevating the classiness. Her toned cheekbones give her an edgy look. The nude pink lips add the necessary sensuousness. In the simple look, Sonakshi Sinha serves the perfect fashion for the office, balancing both elegance and charm.

Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours 852524

Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours 852525

Sonakshi Sinha Updates

The actress recently bought a sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. This property costs up to 12 crores. With the balcony, one can witness the Bandra-Worli sea link. Last year, she turned entrepreneur, launching her nail brand SOEZI.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s office glam in the latest photos? Please let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai's Bandra, Checkout Net Worth 851201
Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai’s Bandra, Checkout Net Worth
Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848965
Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842053
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics
Sonakshi Sinha channels as style maven in ivory cape ensemble, see pics 837342
Sonakshi Sinha channels as style maven in ivory cape ensemble, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836196
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Avatar; See Here 835251
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Avatar; See Here

Latest Stories

Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Action-Thriller Surpasses 400 Crore Mark On 10th Day 852610
Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Action-Thriller Surpasses 400 Crore Mark On 10th Day
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post 852510
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852442
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film 852605
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film
Congratulations! YouTuber Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged, Flaunts Engagement Ring With Partner 852601
Congratulations! YouTuber Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged, Flaunts Engagement Ring With Partner
Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos 852404
Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos
Read Latest News