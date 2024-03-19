Sonakshi Sinha Shares Glimpse Of Typical Traditional Look From ‘Heeramandi’

The Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make a comeback on screens with her new project, Heeramandi. The actress is known to experiment with her acting and take on new and unique roles in films like Akira, Lootera, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Double XL, and others. Yet again, the actress is ready to impress with her role as a tawaif Fareedan in the series.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi posted a video herself as Fareedan. In the video the actress can be seen dressed in typical traditional attire of tawaif. She wore a golden hue ensemble with colorful embellishments, adding an extra dose of sophistication. The sparkling lehenga with captivating embroidery is a symbol of artistic work.

That’s not all! The actress adorns her look with a beautiful choker necklace, earrings, maan tika, and nose ring, giving her a typical traditional touch. Her hair, left open in wavy curls, looks enchanting. Her smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance.

In the background, she played the song Sakal Ban of the series Sakal Ban featuring all the lead actresses Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Heeramandi will release on Netflix in 2024. This new look anticipates fans for something exciting.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.