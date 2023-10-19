Movies | Celebrities

Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Kurta With Skirt Is Modern-day Festive Style, Take Cues

Sonakshi Sinha is a fashion enthusiast. And for the festive season, the diva shares her modern-day style in a kaftan kurta with a skirt. Take inspiration from her styling in the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 16:00:13
Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Kurta With Skirt Is Modern-day Festive Style, Take Cues 862632

The festive season has arrived, and we can witness traditional fashion everywhere in the country. Of course, why not? How you dress up is the most important thing in festive. And if you are looking for some modern-day style for this festive season, Sonakshi Sinha’s new kaftan kurta and skirt is the perfect choice. Let’s check out her full look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Traditional Avatar In Kaftan Kurta And Skirt

Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Sonakshi Sinha blooms in the tangerine kaftan kurta set from the wardrobe collection of popular designer Anamika Khanna. This satin kaftan kurta with a tie knot detail looks attractive. The v-neckline pattern and beautifully printed embroidery give her ethnic elegance. She pairs this kurta with a long matching skirt, giving her style a modern touch. The actress looks comfy and stylish in this avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Kurta With Skirt Is Modern-day Festive Style, Take Cues 862630

Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Kurta With Skirt Is Modern-day Festive Style, Take Cues 862631

That’s not all! Sonakshi adorns her look with the beautiful diamond and red stones embellished necklace and matching earrings from Kalyan Jewellers. Kudos to her hairstyle, Madhuri Nakhale, who styles Sonakshi’s hair in soft curls, complementing her appearance. In contrast, her makeup artist, Heema Dattani, adds an extra dose of sophistication with beautiful black eyeliner eyes, edgy contoured cheeks, and glossy creamy lips. With the high heels, she completes her look.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s modern-day traditional avatar? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

‘Kalaastar’ Sonakshi Sinha slips in magenta pink sequined high-thigh slit gown and ostrich feather coat 861825
‘Kalaastar’ Sonakshi Sinha slips in magenta pink sequined high-thigh slit gown and ostrich feather coat
Style Your Easy Peasy Day Like Sonakshi Sinha And Kangana Ranaut In Two-piece Outfits 860199
Style Your Easy Peasy Day Like Sonakshi Sinha And Kangana Ranaut In Two-piece Outfits
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha 859557
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set 859201
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set
Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, And Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid In Selfie Photos, See Here 858196
Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, And Sonakshi Sinha Get Candid In Selfie Photos, See Here

Latest Stories

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Rakul Preet Singh epitomises golden glow in embellished ivory chikankari Anarkali suit, see photos 862686
Rakul Preet Singh epitomises golden glow in embellished ivory chikankari Anarkali suit, see photos
Kumkum Bhagya's Generation Leap: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma steal the spotlight in new promo 862752
Kumkum Bhagya’s Generation Leap: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma steal the spotlight in new promo
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862663
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha's life in danger in Maldives 862733
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha’s life in danger in Maldives
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive 862720
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive
Read Latest News