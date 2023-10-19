Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Kurta With Skirt Is Modern-day Festive Style, Take Cues

The festive season has arrived, and we can witness traditional fashion everywhere in the country. Of course, why not? How you dress up is the most important thing in festive. And if you are looking for some modern-day style for this festive season, Sonakshi Sinha’s new kaftan kurta and skirt is the perfect choice. Let’s check out her full look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Traditional Avatar In Kaftan Kurta And Skirt

Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Sonakshi Sinha blooms in the tangerine kaftan kurta set from the wardrobe collection of popular designer Anamika Khanna. This satin kaftan kurta with a tie knot detail looks attractive. The v-neckline pattern and beautifully printed embroidery give her ethnic elegance. She pairs this kurta with a long matching skirt, giving her style a modern touch. The actress looks comfy and stylish in this avatar.

That’s not all! Sonakshi adorns her look with the beautiful diamond and red stones embellished necklace and matching earrings from Kalyan Jewellers. Kudos to her hairstyle, Madhuri Nakhale, who styles Sonakshi’s hair in soft curls, complementing her appearance. In contrast, her makeup artist, Heema Dattani, adds an extra dose of sophistication with beautiful black eyeliner eyes, edgy contoured cheeks, and glossy creamy lips. With the high heels, she completes her look.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s modern-day traditional avatar? Let us know in the comments box below.