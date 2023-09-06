Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics

Sonakshi Sinha, the queen of selfies, has just taken the art of selfie-dumping to the next level of classy! The diva recently graced her Instagram handle with a series of stunning selfies that set the internet ablaze. In this selfie extravaganza, we witnessed the Dabangg lady rocking a stylish denim jacket effortlessly layered over a graphic printed grey t-shirt.

It’s like fashion itself bows down to her impeccable style sense! Her wavy, long hairdo was the epitome of ‘hair goals,’ and those winged eyes and nude pink lips were the secret recipe for some serious glamour. Posing with swag as she lounged on a bed, Sonakshi Sinha was serving up goals left and right – and we were here for every moment of it.

Check out-

Beyond her selfie prowess and fashion flair, Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of spectacular. She burst onto the Bollywood scene with a bang in the iconic film “Dabangg” and has since proven her mettle as a versatile actress. Her filmography includes a diverse range of roles, showcasing her acting talent and charisma.

Whether it’s her powerhouse performances, her fashionable statements, or her unapologetic self-expression on social media, Sonakshi continues to captivate audiences and inspire many. With every post and every role, she reminds us that she’s not just an actress but a trendsetter, a style icon, and a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.