Movies | Celebrities

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics

Sonakshi Sinha, the queen of selfies, has just taken the art of selfie-dumping to the next level of classy! The diva recently graced her Instagram handle with a series of stunning selfies that set the internet ablaze

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Sep,2023 01:30:52
Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848965

Sonakshi Sinha, the queen of selfies, has just taken the art of selfie-dumping to the next level of classy! The diva recently graced her Instagram handle with a series of stunning selfies that set the internet ablaze. In this selfie extravaganza, we witnessed the Dabangg lady rocking a stylish denim jacket effortlessly layered over a graphic printed grey t-shirt.

It’s like fashion itself bows down to her impeccable style sense! Her wavy, long hairdo was the epitome of ‘hair goals,’ and those winged eyes and nude pink lips were the secret recipe for some serious glamour. Posing with swag as she lounged on a bed, Sonakshi Sinha was serving up goals left and right – and we were here for every moment of it.

Check out-

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848966

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848967

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848968

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848969

Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie-dump in denims is dope, see pics 848970

Beyond her selfie prowess and fashion flair, Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of spectacular. She burst onto the Bollywood scene with a bang in the iconic film “Dabangg” and has since proven her mettle as a versatile actress. Her filmography includes a diverse range of roles, showcasing her acting talent and charisma.

Whether it’s her powerhouse performances, her fashionable statements, or her unapologetic self-expression on social media, Sonakshi continues to captivate audiences and inspire many. With every post and every role, she reminds us that she’s not just an actress but a trendsetter, a style icon, and a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842053
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics
Sonakshi Sinha channels as style maven in ivory cape ensemble, see pics 837342
Sonakshi Sinha channels as style maven in ivory cape ensemble, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836196
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Avatar; See Here 835251
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Avatar; See Here
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833474
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics
Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822072
Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical?

Latest Stories

Prajakta Koli's Morning Energy Is All Cool And Comfort 848823
Prajakta Koli’s Morning Energy Is All Cool And Comfort
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla twin in black on their ‘cruise’ date, see pics 848788
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla twin in black on their ‘cruise’ date, see pics
Inside Avneet Kaur's Fun-filled Stylish London Dairies 848779
Inside Avneet Kaur’s Fun-filled Stylish London Dairies
Aashika Bhatia spells chic in red crop top and denim mini skirt, see pics 848972
Aashika Bhatia spells chic in red crop top and denim mini skirt, see pics
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848688
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics
Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics 848957
Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics
Read Latest News