Sort your “night out” closets with Pooja Hegde and Mahira Sharma’s sultry ensembles

Pooja Hegde and Mahira Sharma unleash the perfect night-out style codes, elevating the after-hours fashion game to new heights. From Pooja’s daring pink ensemble that screams confidence to Mahira’s mustard-hued bodycon dress exuding chic sophistication, these tinsel town divas are rewriting the rules of nighttime glamour. Get ready for a fashion journey where every step is a statement and the night is the canvas for high-octane elegance and sizzling looks!

Pooja Hegde and Mahira Sharma stun in gorgeous avatars

Pooja Hegde and Mahira Sharma are setting the night on fire with their sizzling style codes, giving us major fashion envy straight from the tinsel town’s glam world.

Pooja Hegde stepped out for a night on the town, turning heads in a jaw-dropping pink skirt suit. She’s not just walking; she’s strutting in a lit baby pink skirt paired with a daring baby pink bralette. But hold on, the glam doesn’t stop there – she tops it off with a stylish baby pink blazer, rocking bold dewy makeup and letting her hair flow straight and free. It’s a look that screams, “Night out? I’m here to own it!”

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma takes the night out fashion game to a whole new level in a mustard-hued ruched bodycon dress. She’s a vision, complementing the dress with a cascade of long locks, pink-red glossy lips, and a sleek gold chain that’s the epitome of chic. Strappy matching heels seal the deal, making Mahira the embodiment of nighttime glamour and fashion goals. These divas aren’t just going out; they’re making a statement, proving that the night is young, and so is their style!