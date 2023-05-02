ADVERTISEMENT
'Sri Lanka' diaries ft. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Pooja Hegde

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress, just like a lot of her other contemporaries first started her professional career in the South regional entertainment industry and well, ever since then, she never looked back and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end has been going viral and how. As far as work is concerned, she’s so far impressed in Bollywood to a tremendous extent and well, that’s exactly why, she has got a great line-up of films going forward.

Check out how Pooja Hegde is having fun in Sri Lanka:

One of the best fun facts about Pooja Hegde has to be the fact that when it comes to balancing her professional and personal work, she’s always been a top-notch person and how. She loves to explore different places in the world to satiate her quench for wanderlust and well, finally, she’s gotten time to explore Sri Lanka after a hectic promotional schedule for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After finally completing the whole trip, Pooja Hegde took to social media to inform fans that she’s finally returning home. She shared all her experiences in Sri Lanka in a new Instagram reel and we are loving it. See below folks –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie featuring actors like Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juya, and many others. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

