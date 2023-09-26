Movies | Celebrities

Stir glam in simple blouse designs like Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi

Stirring up glamour with simple blouse designs is all the rage, and our favourite celebrities, Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sai Pallavi, have truly aced this trend! Let's dive into their fabulous saree and blouse combinations that have us swooning.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Sep,2023 07:28:57
In a world where fancy and flashy clothes often get the most attention, there’s a new fashion trend that’s becoming really popular—keeping things simple. Celebrities like Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sai Pallavi have shown us how you can look stunning without wearing overly complicated outfits. They’ve done this by choosing simple blouse designs to go with beautiful sarees. These stars teach us that sometimes, wearing less fancy stuff can make you look even more amazing. So, let’s take a closer look at their fashion choices, the pretty sarees they wear, the simple blouses they pair them with, and when you can wear these looks. You’ll see that simplicity can be really stylish, and you can easily add a bit of glamour to your own wardrobe.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Silver Saree Elegance

First up, Anupama Parameswaran dazzles in a stunning silver slate-hued cotton saree that exudes elegance and sophistication. What makes her look stand out is the simple yet chic full-sleeved ochre yellow blouse design she pairs with it. This combination strikes a perfect balance between traditional and contemporary fashion. Anupama completes her look with gorgeous long curls and minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. The addition of a stylish oxidized choker necklace adds a touch of glam to this graceful ensemble.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Pink-White Saree Serenity

Next, we have Kajal Aggarwal, who graces us with her charm in a beautiful pink-white printed saree that oozes sweetness and grace. Her choice of a pink-striped simple blouse design complements the saree perfectly. Kajal opts for a minimal makeup look and leaves her hair long and flowing, giving off an effortlessly chic vibe. This ensemble is perfect for a daytime event or a casual evening gathering with friends, where you want to look effortlessly fashionable.

Sai Pallavi’s Desi Dream in Cotton

And let’s not forget the ever-so-desi and stunning Sai Pallavi, who effortlessly embraces simplicity in her cotton saree and high-neck blouse combo. Sai Pallavi’s choice of a simple cotton saree radiates an understated charm, and the high-neck blouse adds an elegant touch to her overall look. She keeps her hairstyle simple with a braided hairdo and opts for a no-makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine. This dreamy ensemble is ideal for a traditional family gathering or a cultural event where you want to make a timeless fashion statement.

Styling the Celeb Looks: Where to Wear Them

To style these looks, you can wear Anupama Parameswaran’s silver slate-hued saree and ochre yellow blouse combination to a wedding reception or a festive celebration. It’s a show-stopping look that’s both glamorous and comfortable. Kajal Aggarwal’s pink-white printed saree paired with the pink-striped blouse is perfect for a brunch date or a casual outing with friends. And Sai Pallavi’s cotton saree and high-neck blouse ensemble are ideal for traditional occasions like festivals or family gatherings where you want to showcase your ethnic charm.

In a world of glitzy fashion, these celebrities show us that sometimes, less is more. They’ve proven that simplicity can be incredibly stylish and versatile. So, go ahead and stir some glam into your wardrobe with these elegant and easy-to-adapt blouse designs.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

