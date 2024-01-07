Street Style 101: Divya Khosla Kumar turns edgy in bustier top and cargo jeans

Divya Khosla Kumar just redefined street style with an edgy twist that’s as bold as it gets! Picture this: a black bustier top paired with cargo jeans that scream coolness. It’s not just any street style; it’s an empowerment anthem, and we’re here for it! Dive into the trend with options like the Faithful Sin Cargo Jeans from Freakins, and trust me, you won’t be disappointed. The straight leg frame and minimalistic cargo-style profile with multiple pocket details are the secret weapons to slay the street fashion game.

But that’s not all – Divya takes the look to a whole new level with her pulled back sleek ponytail, stylish black gloves, and killer black stilettos. I mean, talk about elevating the boldness to new heights! She’s not just giving us style goals; she’s practically handing them out on a fashion platter.

Check out photos:

It’s like she’s on a mission to prove that street style isn’t just about comfort; it’s a statement, a vibe, and Divya Khosla Kumar is the commander-in-chief. The streets are her runway, and she’s strutting in style with a look that says, “I’m here to conquer the world, one edgy ensemble at a time.”

So, if you’re ready to amp up your street game, take notes from Divya’s playbook. Embrace the bold, own the streets, and let your fashion do all the talking. After all, who said street style can’t be fierce, fabulous, and a whole lot of fun?