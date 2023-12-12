Sumedh Mudgalkar Is Stealing Hearts In Pleated Shirt And Trousers, Take A Look

The charming Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar has garnered massive love for his on-screen performance in the mythological show. Not only that, his exquisite fashion has often become a topic of buzz. And the latest casual style is no exception. Sumedh can be seen spreading his charm in a pleated shirt and trousers. Let’s take a full look below.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Casual Look

Sumedh knows how to rule over hearts with his amazing styling sense. The actor in the latest snaps wore a grey pleated shirt. Keeping his look simple, Sumedh did not tuck in his shirt and left it out over the black trousers, giving him a contrasting casual charm. Though simple, Sumedh’s style looks pleasing to the eyes.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Styling Sense

Talking about his style, Sumedh kept his look comfortable with a casual look. He adorns his look with the silver chain. A white band luxury watch gives him a rich look. In contrast, the messy curls hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication. The perfectly shaped moustache and beard go well with his look, making him steal hearts with his charm.

Sharing these photos, Sumedh, in his caption, wrote, “unconventionally messy.” In the bunch of photos, Sumedh clearly shows his casual style in uplifting moments. The moody light, with the grey backdrop, creates a semi-horror and dark mood. With the striking poses, the Radhakrishn actor captured our attention, and we couldn’t resist but praise his style.

Did you, too, like Sumedh Mudgalkar’s casual style? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.