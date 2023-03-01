Suniel Shetty is one of the most admired and finest actors that we have in the country. The man has truly been entertaining the masses in the best way possible right from the very beginning of his career and well, no wonder, he’s one of the most respected that we have in the industry. Right now, all his fans and admirers are most happy about the fact that he’s all set to be working in Hera Pheri 3 and that too with the same OG cast as discussed. He was quoted as saying,

“So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Paresh Rawal and Akki (Akshay Kumar). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question.” Adding, “In the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their popular characters, Raju, Shyam and Baburao, respectively.”

Hogi hogi hogi Phir Hera Pheri ❤️❤️❤️

The original trio of Hera Pheri Shyam @SunielVShetty Sir ,Raju @akshaykumar Sir & Babu Bhayya @SirPareshRawal Sir on the sets of Hera Pheri 3 ❤️❤️❤️

Super excited and we can’t keep calm!❤️#SunielShetty #AkshayKumar #PareshRawal #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/fs97n4a8E3 — Suniel Shetty FC (@SunielShetty_FC) February 22, 2023

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and supremely exciting stuff, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com