Sushmita Sen is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has done a phenomenal job in the entertainment space in all these years and well, given the kind of love and affection that she’s got from her fans in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for real that she deserves every bit of the fan following and attention that comes her way. Right from the time she started her career as a model till today, she’s earned many accolades for herself and well, we are all naturally proud of her for all the good reasons. While more often than not, we hear happy and good updates from Sushmita Sen’s end, this time, recently, we were all shocked and stunned to hear that she unfortunately had a heart attack.

She revealed the same on social media after she recovered and now, guess what? She’s also resumed her workout regime. She wrote,

#wheeloflife 😍💃🏻 cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!!👏 #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe 🤗👊

This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? 😀💃🏻💋

I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 😍

Well, here's hoping and praying that everything remains fine at her end here onwards.