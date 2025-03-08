Sushmita Sen’s alleged ex-beau, Lalit Modi seeks to surrender Indian passport

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not due to his much-discussed relationship with actress Sushmita Sen. Reports confirm that Modi has initiated the process of surrendering his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged receiving his request and stated that it would be processed per existing regulations.

Adding a new chapter to his long exile, Modi has now secured citizenship of Vanuatu, a small island nation in the Pacific. Having lived in London since 2010, he remains under legal scrutiny in India over allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure at the helm of the IPL. Law enforcement agencies have been actively pursuing cases against him, with officials reiterating that legal proceedings will continue as required.

Even as investigations unfold, Modi has been sharing glimpses of his life abroad. His recent social media updates show him vacationing in Monaco, accompanied by a woman rumored to be his new companion. Despite the legal troubles looming over him, he appears to be enjoying his time overseas.

Modi’s past links with Sushmita Sen had previously made headlines, particularly when he openly expressed his feelings on social media. While the actress chose not to comment on their association, his public declarations created quite a buzz.

With his latest move to renounce his Indian passport and embrace a new nationality, speculation is rife about what lies ahead for the businessman, who continues to evade returning to India despite the legal cases against him.