TV News: Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit’s Acting Journey, Karan Kundrra And Nia Sharma Spotted At Laughter Chefs’ Set To Munawar Faruqui’s Dubai Date

Today, popular television stars are making waves on the Internet, So we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Shares His Journey Experience, Karan Kundrra, And Nia Sharma Spotted At Laughter Chefs’ Set To Munawar Faruqui And Mahzabeen’s Dubai Date. Check out the latest TV news below.

1) Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti Shares His Journey From Rejection To Be A Successful Actor

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti shared a video on Instagram showcasing his successful acting journey from insulting him to the amazing transformation of fans loving him. He shares unseen interactions, selfie moments, stage performances, and more with his fans.

2) Karan Kundrra And Nia Sharma Spotted At Laughter Chefs’ Set

In the Instagram video, Karan Kundrra is back from a London vacation and looks handsome in a plain white T-shirt, a light blue jacket, and baggy jeans. On the other hand, Nia Sharma is also spotted in a sizzling saree avatar in a dusty pink shimmery saree with a sleeveless blouse. The duo poses together at the Laughter Chefs’ set.

3) Charu Asopa Partying With Ex-Husband And Sister-In-Law Sushmita Sen

In the photos, Charu Asopa is having a great time partying with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen also clicked a selfie picture, as they were all looking happy together.

4) Munawar Faruqui And Mehzabeen Coatwala Dubai Date Video

Taking to Instagram post, Munawar Faruqui’s Mehzabeen Coatwala shared a video flaunting her western bodycon dress. She styles her look with a middle-partition curly hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte lips. In the video, The actress showcases her dazzling beauty and also shares a clip with Munawar Faruqui as he gives a bite of ice cream to his wife Mehzabeen and kisses her cheek and also together moments and wrote, “Yours truly M” with a red heart.

